Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages

Hamas on Friday said Israel's offensive in Gaza was creating a "highly dangerous" situation for the hostages held there, warning that half of the living captives were in areas where the army had ordered evacuations.



"Half of the living Israeli (hostages) are located in areas that the Israeli occupation army has requested to be evacuated in recent days," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a statement. "We have decided not to transfer these (hostages)... but (this situation) is highly dangerous to their lives."





AFP