News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-04-2025 | 13:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
Hamas on Friday said Israel's offensive in Gaza was creating a "highly dangerous" situation for the hostages held there, warning that half of the living captives were in areas where the army had ordered evacuations.
"Half of the living Israeli (hostages) are located in areas that the Israeli occupation army has requested to be evacuated in recent days," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a statement. "We have decided not to transfer these (hostages)... but (this situation) is highly dangerous to their lives."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israeli
Offensive
Gaza
Dangerous
Hostages
Next
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Hamas says Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit 'dangerous escalation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Hamas says Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit 'dangerous escalation'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25
Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25
Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
Hamas says Israel 'bears responsibility' for hostages' fate
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
Hamas says Israel 'bears responsibility' for hostages' fate
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59
Israeli army kills teenage Palestinian stone-thrower
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59
Israeli army kills teenage Palestinian stone-thrower
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-03
Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-03
Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
0
Lebanon News
03:52
FM Youssef Rajji declares assets in line with anti-corruption law
Lebanon News
03:52
FM Youssef Rajji declares assets in line with anti-corruption law
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence
Lebanon News
03:49
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence
2
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
6
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI sources: Judge Ali Ibrahim detains Karim Salam following complaint by MP Farid Boustani
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI sources: Judge Ali Ibrahim detains Karim Salam following complaint by MP Farid Boustani
7
Lebanon Economy
04:41
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
Lebanon Economy
04:41
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
8
Lebanon News
03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Lebanon News
03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More