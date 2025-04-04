Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-04-2025 | 13:36
High views
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza &#39;highly dangerous&#39; for hostages
0min
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages

Hamas on Friday said Israel's offensive in Gaza was creating a "highly dangerous" situation for the hostages held there, warning that half of the living captives were in areas where the army had ordered evacuations.

"Half of the living Israeli (hostages) are located in areas that the Israeli occupation army has requested to be evacuated in recent days," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a statement. "We have decided not to transfer these (hostages)... but (this situation) is highly dangerous to their lives."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israeli

Offensive

Gaza

Dangerous

Hostages

Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu
