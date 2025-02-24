Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal

Lebanon News
24-02-2025 | 03:48
High views
Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Lebanon’s Ambassador to Cyprus, Claude Hajal, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Hajal relayed the well wishes of the Lebanese community in Cyprus on Aoun’s election as president.

President

Joseph Aoun

Ambassador

Cyprus

Lebanon

Relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
