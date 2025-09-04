Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal

Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Lebanon stands at a critical crossroads in its modern history, praising the government’s “brave decision” to enforce the exclusive possession of arms by the state.



He described the move as one of the key foundations of a modern state and an indispensable step for preserving stability and civil peace in a country that has endured years of hardship.



Speaking at the 164th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, Aboul Gheit voiced full support for Lebanon’s efforts, while reiterating the League’s rejection of Israel’s repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty and of the ceasefire agreement.



He also urged the U.S. mediator to put an end to these violations and press for Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.



Turning to Gaza, Aboul Gheit accused Israel of waging a war of extermination that goes beyond killing and retaliation against a defenseless people.



He said the aim is to dismantle and eliminate the Palestinian cause by destroying the statehood project, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank and Jerusalem, through forced displacement, land confiscation, and illegal annexation.



“Our defense of the two-state solution and the Palestinian statehood project is a defense of this region’s stability and the future of generations to come,” he said.