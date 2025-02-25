Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the funeral of Hezbollah figures Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine was a testament to the unity of the resistance and the growing strength of Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Speaking during a public session of the Iranian parliament, Ghalibaf described Hezbollah as an integral part of Lebanon's national strength and a guarantor of the country's security.



He emphasized that the group prioritizes national interests while rejecting any foreign interference. He also stated that Iran views internal Lebanese consensus as essential for the country's stability and supports any agreement reached between the government and the resistance.