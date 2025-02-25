Walid Jumblatt offers condolences for Hezbollah leaders, calls for full liberation

Former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), Walid Jumblatt, accompanied by the party's Vice President Zaher Raad and Secretary-General Zafer Nasser, extended condolences for the martyrdom of Hezbollah's leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.



The tribute took place at Ashoura Square in the Jamous area of Beirut's southern suburbs.



Jumblatt described the day as a significant and sorrowful moment in the history of the Islamic and Arab nations. He reaffirmed his stance in favor of full liberation and the implementation of international resolutions.