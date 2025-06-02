Iran demands 'guarantee' US will lift sanctions in nuclear talks

Middle East News
02-06-2025 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran demands &#39;guarantee&#39; US will lift sanctions in nuclear talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran demands 'guarantee' US will lift sanctions in nuclear talks

Tehran called on Washington to provide a formal guarantee that it will lift sanctions imposed on Iran in ongoing talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

"We want to guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference in Tehran. "So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue."

AFP

Middle East News

Tehran

Washington

Sanctions

Iran

Nuclear

Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-19

Iran warns nuclear talks with US will fail If Washington demands total halt to enrichment

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Iran says it has not received US 'written proposal' in nuclear talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:19

Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

LBCI
World News
02:11

Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More