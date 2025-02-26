From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government

MP Osama Saad said it is difficult for Lebanese people to believe in a presidency and government capable of reclaiming the state's role from a "tight grip."



He stressed that granting confidence to the government should not prevent public accountability if it fails, nor should it exempt parliament from scrutiny if it falls short of its responsibilities.



Saad called on the state to confront Israeli aggression and occupation with its own resources, warning that if it fails to do so, popular resistance will regain its legitimacy.



He accused the United States of expanding its influence and supporting aggression while Israel seeks to present itself as a "dominant power."



He criticized Arab governments for their delayed realization of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan and urged Lebanon to fortify itself through solid national agreements, as the people demand a state that protects them.



Saad noted that, unlike in previous governments, he was granting confidence to this one, hoping it would prove deserving of it.