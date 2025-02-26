Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed hope that the upcoming Arab Summit, set to take place next week, would lead to a unified Arab position in addressing current regional challenges.



His remarks came during a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who delivered an official invitation for Aoun to visit Oman.



For his part, Al-Busaidi conveyed optimism about Lebanon's future following Aoun's election and emphasized Oman's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. He also stressed the importance of activating the joint committee between the two countries to enhance collaboration in various fields.