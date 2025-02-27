Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

The leadership of the Amal Movement and Hezbollah welcomed the new government's confidence vote during a recent meeting.



Representatives from both parties called for intensified efforts to address the reconstruction of areas damaged by Israeli aggression, urging all state administrations to focus on the affected and destroyed regions.



They emphasized the need to repair infrastructure and monitor the conditions of displaced residents from devastated villages, particularly those on the front lines.



The meeting also discussed the upcoming municipal and mukhtars elections scheduled for May, with both sides expressing their readiness to participate actively in this significant event.



They highlighted the importance of ongoing coordination and cooperation between the two movements, as outlined in their signed agreement.



They agreed to form joint lists in all Lebanese regions, collaborating with families and local stakeholders to elect efficient, effective, and dynamic municipal councils.



These councils will be tasked with addressing pressing issues, especially the reconstruction efforts and revitalizing life in the destroyed villages.



The leaders reiterated their commitment to overseeing the work of joint electoral committees in various regions and confirmed that their meetings will remain open and ongoing to address all relevant matters and upcoming challenges.

