Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported

Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 06:07
Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported
0min
Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported

Initial reports indicate that a car was targeted in the town of Rechknanay in the Tyre district, resulting in several injuries. 

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear.
 

