Israel PM names new security chief, defying attorney general
Middle East News
22-05-2025 | 14:44
Israel PM names new security chief, defying attorney general
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday his pick for the next head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, despite the attorney general having barred such an appointment.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu announced this evening his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet," a statement from the premier's office said, adding that "Zini has held many operational and command positions" within the military.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
PM
Netanyahu
Security
Chief
Attorney
General
Next
Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.
US formally accepts luxury jet from Qatar for Trump
Previous
