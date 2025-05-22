Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'

22-05-2025 | 14:08
Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'
Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday accused the leaders of France, Britain and Canada of emboldening Hamas militants by condemning Israel's recent expansion of its offensive in Gaza.

"They want Israel to stand down and accept that Hamas's army of mass murderers will survive, rebuild and repeat the October 7 massacre," Netanyahu said in a video after a joint statement by the three leaders, adding that they "may think that they're advancing peace. They're not. They're emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever."


AFP
 

