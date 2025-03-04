Emergency Arab summit begins in Cairo, Egypt; Bahrain’s King welcomes Syrian and Lebanese presidents

Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Emergency Arab summit begins in Cairo, Egypt; Bahrain’s King welcomes Syrian and Lebanese presidents
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Emergency Arab summit begins in Cairo, Egypt; Bahrain’s King welcomes Syrian and Lebanese presidents

The emergency Arab summit commenced in Cairo on Tuesday, bringing together leaders and representatives from across the region to discuss pressing regional developments.

As the emergency summit began, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Egypt

Arab Summit

Cairo

Bahrain

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

LBCI Next
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for emergency Arab summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-24

Syria's Al Sharaa invited to emergency Arab League summit in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

Syrian interim President Al Sharaa in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss 'serious' Palestinian developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23

Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More