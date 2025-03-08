Armed clash erupts in Akkar area over coffee stand dispute

An armed clash broke out Saturday evening at the Wadi el-Jamous junction, Akkar, between members of the Kassar and Akkari families, resulting in heavy gunfire and significant material damage, according to the National News Agency.



Preliminary reports indicate that the dispute stemmed from a conflict over setting up a coffee stand—an issue that has sparked previous altercations in the area.



Lebanese army forces swiftly arrived at the scene, working to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. Investigations are ongoing to track down those involved in the shooting and take necessary legal measures.