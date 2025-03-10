President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international

Lebanon News
10-03-2025
High views
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international

Lebanese President Michel Aoun emphasized that reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international, stating, "We want to reform our internal house."

Speaking before a delegation from the Maronite Antonine Order, Aoun stressed that reforms must begin with a change in mentality and reliance on the judiciary.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon

Reforms

Lebanon's PM meets Canadian and Brazilian Ambassadors, calls for rehabilitating Rachid Karami Fair
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
