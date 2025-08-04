On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’

President Joseph Aoun marked the fifth anniversary of the 2020 Beirut Port explosion with a renewed pledge to pursue justice, declaring that accountability remains a top priority for the Lebanese state.



In a statement released Monday, Aoun said Lebanon is committed to uncovering the full truth “regardless of the obstacles or how high the rank of those involved.” He added, “Justice makes no exceptions, and the law applies to all without discrimination.”



The explosion, which killed over 200 people, injured thousands, and devastated large parts of Beirut, has yet to see significant accountability. The investigation has faced repeated political interference and years-long delays.



Standing by victims’ families, Aoun vowed that “justice will not die” and that “reckoning is inevitable.”



“I made a promise when I took office that holding those responsible for this national tragedy—whether through negligence, misconduct, or corruption—would be a top priority,” he said. “We will continue to pressure all relevant authorities to deliver justice, no matter their position or affiliation.”



Addressing families of the victims directly, Aoun said, “Your loved ones' blood will not have been shed in vain. Your pain will not go unanswered.”



He also praised the solidarity shown by the Lebanese people in the aftermath of the blast. “The same spirit that brought us together to lift the rubble and care for the wounded will carry us toward justice and rebuilding our nation on the foundations of transparency and accountability.”