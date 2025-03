Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber issued decision number 336/1 on March 12, 2025, regarding the settlement of verification and collection fines imposed under tax laws.The decision provides for a reduction in fines by varying percentages, reaching up to 75%, and in some cases, up to 100%, particularly for public administrations, public institutions, and municipalities.A deadline has been set for each category, with the final date for compliance being September 30, 2025.To view the full text of the decision, click here