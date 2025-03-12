Lebanon's finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines

12-03-2025 | 07:02
Lebanon&#39;s finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines
Lebanon's finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines

Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber issued decision number 336/1 on March 12, 2025, regarding the settlement of verification and collection fines imposed under tax laws. 

The decision provides for a reduction in fines by varying percentages, reaching up to 75%, and in some cases, up to 100%, particularly for public administrations, public institutions, and municipalities. 

A deadline has been set for each category, with the final date for compliance being September 30, 2025.

To view the full text of the decision, click here.
 

