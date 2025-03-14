Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

Lebanon News
14-03-2025 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss the latest political developments and the situation in South Lebanon ahead of her trip to New York, where she will deliver a periodic briefing to the U.N. Security Council on the implementation of Resolution 1701.  

Hennis-Plasschaert updated Minister Raji on her visit to Israel, where she discussed the implementation of the cessation of hostilities declaration and Resolution 1701. 

Rajji reiterated Lebanon's demand for increased pressure on Israel to comply with its obligations under the resolution, including a full and unconditional withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories, an end to violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and the release of Lebanese detainees.  

In another meeting, Minister Rajji received the head of the Lebanese Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Fadi Alameh, to discuss the committee's upcoming activities.  
 
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly met with the Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan. Atabekyan informed him that negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan had concluded successfully, clearing all obstacles to a peace agreement. 
 
Chemaitelly welcomed the development, emphasizing Lebanon's support for the agreement as a step toward stability and security for both nations. 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

FM

Youssef Rajji

UN

Special

Coordinator

Resolution 1701

New York

Visit

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Information Minister discusses media projects with UNESCO officials
Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-06

Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:56

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More