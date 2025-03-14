Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss the latest political developments and the situation in South Lebanon ahead of her trip to New York, where she will deliver a periodic briefing to the U.N. Security Council on the implementation of Resolution 1701.



Hennis-Plasschaert updated Minister Raji on her visit to Israel, where she discussed the implementation of the cessation of hostilities declaration and Resolution 1701.



Rajji reiterated Lebanon's demand for increased pressure on Israel to comply with its obligations under the resolution, including a full and unconditional withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories, an end to violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and the release of Lebanese detainees.



In another meeting, Minister Rajji received the head of the Lebanese Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Fadi Alameh, to discuss the committee's upcoming activities.



Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly met with the Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan. Atabekyan informed him that negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan had concluded successfully, clearing all obstacles to a peace agreement.



Chemaitelly welcomed the development, emphasizing Lebanon's support for the agreement as a step toward stability and security for both nations.