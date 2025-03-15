French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he had a phone call to congratulate Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on the work he is doing with the government in support of Lebanon's unity, security, and stability.



"We discussed prospects for reconstruction and the reforms needed to achieve it," he said.



"I will host the president of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, in Paris on March 28," he added.



"France's commitment to Lebanon remains unwavering in support of its recovery and the preservation of its sovereignty," he continued.



