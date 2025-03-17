Progressive Socialist Party expresses gratitude on Kamal Jumblatt’s 48th memorial, pledges to continue the struggle

The Progressive Socialist Party expressed its "deepest gratitude to all those who participated in the 48th anniversary of the martyrdom of leader Kamal Jumblatt, an exceptional occasion marking the fall of a regime of murderers and tyrants and the triumph of historical justice."



In a statement, the party highly appreciated "the loyalty demonstrated by participants from across Lebanon and the commitment that reflects the refinement and respect for the legacy of the martyred leader."



It also apologized "for the hardship faced by some attendees who had to walk to the event venue and to those unable to reach it due to heavy traffic," while expressing "great respect for the widespread national, official, political, and public solidarity with the commemoration."



The statement added: "In light of this significant day and with the belief that the duty of history requires working toward a better future, the Progressive Socialist Party pledges to its supporters and all Lebanese to continue the struggle for a free citizen and a happy people."