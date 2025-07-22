Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described his official visit to Bahrain as a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties between Lebanon and Bahrain across political, economic, and cultural fields.



"I look forward to fruitful meetings with His Majesty the King and senior Bahraini officials to discuss ways of advancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues," Aoun said.



He affirmed Lebanon's pride in its longstanding relationship with Bahrain and expressed appreciation for the kingdom's consistent support in international and regional forums.



Aoun also praised Bahrain's constructive role in promoting stability and development throughout the Arab region.



The president emphasized that the visit would help open new avenues for strategic partnership, particularly in economic, investment, and tourism sectors.



"We are working together in the interest of both our peoples and to elevate the status of our two countries amid the challenging circumstances facing the region," Aoun concluded.