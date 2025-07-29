News
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
Lebanon News
29-07-2025 | 08:29
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
Lebanon's Financial Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and corruption at the Bank Credit National.
As part of the ongoing probe, a travel ban has been issued against Nader Hariri, as well as Rodolph Atallah, the interim director of the bank appointed by the Banque du Liban (BDL).
