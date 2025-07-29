Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe

Lebanon News
29-07-2025 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe

Lebanon's Financial Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and corruption at the Bank Credit National. 

As part of the ongoing probe, a travel ban has been issued against Nader Hariri, as well as Rodolph Atallah, the interim director of the bank appointed by the Banque du Liban (BDL).

Lebanon News

Financial

Prosecutor

Lebanese

Travel

Ban

Nader Hariri

Bank

Director

Corruption

Probe

LBCI Next
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06

UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

LBCI
World News
2025-06-13

Russia advises it citizens against travel to Iran and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-15

UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanon's PM meets basketball star Wael Arakji

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More