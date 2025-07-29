First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing

The first convoy of Syrian refugees returning voluntarily from Lebanon crossed into Syria on Tuesday, according to Abdul Razzaq al-Masri, director of the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.



Speaking to Syrian state news agency SANA, al-Masri said 72 refugees were part of the convoy and that full coordination had taken place with the Lebanese authorities to ease their return.



He confirmed that the returnees were exempted from all border fees and were provided with necessary services upon arrival, including an organized reception.