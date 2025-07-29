Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

29-07-2025 | 10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

Government sources informed LBCI that a Cabinet meeting is expected on Tuesday at 3 p.m., with the contentious issue of exclusive arms possession set to be one of the central topics on the agenda.

