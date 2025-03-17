President Aoun says: The Situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that the ongoing situation on the country's eastern and northeastern borders is unacceptable and cannot persist.



He emphasized that he had given clear instructions to the Lebanese Army to respond to the sources of fire along these borders.

Aoun contacted Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, who is in Brussels, and instructed him to reach out to the Syrian delegation participating in the 9th conference on supporting the future of Syria.



The President emphasized the need to address the ongoing issue as quickly as possible, ensuring the sovereignty of both countries and preventing further deterioration of the situation.