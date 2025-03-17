Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts

In its session on Monday, the Lebanese Cabinet made several significant decisions focused on strengthening border security, addressing key appointments, and advancing public sector reforms.



The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, tackled a variety of urgent national matters.



Minister of Information Paul Morcos outlined several key decisions made during the session.



One of the major announcements made was an increase in coordination with Syrian authorities to tighten border security. The Cabinet also formed a ministerial committee tasked with proposing measures.



In a related development, the Minister of Defense revealed that three Syrian smugglers were killed in a recent incident. The bodies of the victims were handed over to Syrian authorities through the Red Cross.



The session also included discussions on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon, in line with international resolutions.



In terms of public sector reforms, the Cabinet discussed the methodology for upcoming appointments in public institutions, which will be announced during the next Cabinet session on Thursday.



A ministerial committee was formed to oversee the reform and modernization of the public sector. The committee, led by the Deputy Prime Minister and composed of ministers from various sectors, will work on updating and improving the functioning of Lebanon's governmental institutions.



Further, the Cabinet approved a decree regarding the use and settlement of Lebanon's special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Another decision made during the meeting was the approval of the Interior Ministry's request to extend the registration of Syrian births in Lebanon for children over the age of one.



On a lighter note, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also addressed the issue of the Cabinet's headquarters, stating that the government is considering relocating from the current official headquarters due to persistent traffic congestion in the area.