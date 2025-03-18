Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials

Lebanon News
18-03-2025
High views
Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials
3min
Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced preparations for a major investment conference set to take place in Beirut this fall, aiming to reposition Lebanon on the regional and international economic map. 

He also confirmed ongoing efforts to lift the Saudi travel ban on Lebanon and resume Lebanese exports to the kingdom.  

Salam made these remarks during a meeting at the Grand Serail with a delegation from the Saudi-Lebanese Business Council, led by Raouf Abou Zaki, in the presence of former Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad.  

The prime minister emphasized the strong interest of Gulf officials—particularly Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani—in supporting Lebanon through investments and various economic initiatives, provided that necessary reforms are implemented.  

Salam stressed that judicial reform is a key prerequisite for broader structural changes to protect investors and Lebanese citizens. He also reiterated the government's commitment to economic and financial reforms, highlighting efforts to streamline administrative procedures and launch an e-governance initiative through the Technology Affairs Ministry.  

The government is set to approve a new appointment mechanism next Thursday, Salam revealed, while underscoring the importance of the ministerial committee tasked with monitoring border control, combating smuggling, and bolstering security.  

Following the meeting, Abou Zaki noted that the Saudi Chambers of Commerce had acknowledged the need to revive the Saudi-Lebanese Business Council, which had been inactive due to previous circumstances. 

He announced that the first joint council meeting is planned for June in Beirut, alongside an economic forum to resume the long-standing tradition of alternating Saudi-Lebanese business summits between the two countries.  

Abou Zaki expressed optimism about an economic breakthrough in Lebanon in the coming months, anticipating a strong summer season with an influx of Saudi and Gulf visitors. 

He also revealed that a high-level Lebanese delegation—including the president, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and key ministers—will soon visit Saudi Arabia to finalize long-pending trade agreements, a move expected to facilitate the lifting of travel and export restrictions.  

Meanwhile, Salam met with Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors.  

In a separate meeting, Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian conveyed a congratulatory message from Chinese Premier Li Qiang, reaffirming China's commitment to deepening cooperation with Lebanon. The Chinese envoy also announced that Beijing has lifted travel restrictions on Chinese citizens visiting Lebanon and reiterated China's continued support for the country.  

Salam also welcomed the newly appointed Director-General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Raed Abdallah, and was briefed on the security situation across Lebanon, congratulating him on his new role.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Investment

Conference

PM

Nawaf Salam

International

