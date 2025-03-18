Interior Minister calls on new ISF chief to ensure strict measures across all Lebanese regions

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar met with the newly appointed Director-General of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), Major General Raed Abdallah, at his office following Abdallah's assumption of his new duties.



During the meeting, Minister Al-Hajjar praised the ISF's role in maintaining security, order, and internal stability across the country. He called on Abdallah to continue implementing strict security measures and ensure law enforcement across all Lebanese regions.