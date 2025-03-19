MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Calls for Lebanese-Syrian committees to address border tensions, questions political interference in judicial appointments

MP Kassem Hachem commented on the situation at the border, stressing the need to form Lebanese-Syrian committees for communication and de-escalation.



Speaking on LBCI’s Naharkom Said, he noted that smuggling may be a key factor behind the tensions but is not a new issue.



Hashem pointed out that Lebanon has adapted to the current reality in a way that aligns with the country’s structure and what is most suitable for this stage, adding that "we have yet to reach a point where we can operate with complete idealism."



Regarding appointments, he remarked, "Is there any doubt that politics will interfere in judicial appointments?"