Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership

Lebanon News
19-04-2025 | 06:03
High views
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
0min
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea criticized what he described as a return to threatening rhetoric and talk of violence, saying it has no place in a democratic state or a country striving for civil peace.

He urged those clinging to such language to stop, arguing they've already caused deep harm to Lebanon and should step aside to let the new leadership lift the country out of the crisis that mindset has helped create.

