Netanyahu-Trump press conference canceled: White House
World News
07-04-2025 | 13:35
Netanyahu-Trump press conference canceled: White House
A scheduled press conference by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday will no longer take place, the White House said.
There was no immediate reason given for the change but the two leaders are still due to meet in front of reporters in the Oval Office, where they will discuss tariffs and Gaza.
AFP
