BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

Banque du Liban (BDL) governor candidate Firas Abi Nassif dismissed as "entirely baseless" reports suggesting he criticized President Joseph Aoun during meetings in Washington, stressing that he had instead praised the president and his inaugural address for offering hope of genuine reform.



In a statement, the official also denied any coordination with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding the governorship of Banque du Liban, rejecting claims that Salam had encouraged him to visit the U.S. or that they had discussed the central bank's leadership.



He reiterated that the election of Aoun and Salam represents a rare opportunity for long-awaited reforms, calling their leadership a path toward addressing Lebanon's deepening crises.



Regarding speculation about his potential candidacy for Banque du Liban's governorship, Abi Nassif noted that such discussions date back to 2022 and are unrelated to Salam's appointment as prime minister.



He emphasized that his views on Lebanon's financial and economic reforms have been consistent and well-documented for years.



He also warned of legal action against those spreading false information, urging anyone seeking his position on the matter to contact him directly.



"This orchestrated disinformation campaign is not just an attempt to undermine me personally—it targets the reformist course set by President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam. But it will not succeed," he said.