Lebanon's president calls for national unity with top officials during Iftar

Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s president calls for national unity with top officials during Iftar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's president calls for national unity with top officials during Iftar

During an Iftar with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Baabda, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized the importance of unity and the Constitution. 

Reflecting on his 70 days in office, Aoun highlighted two key constitutional phrases: "No authority is legitimate if it contradicts the Charter of National Accord," and "The president is the symbol of national unity."

Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s strength lies in unity, stating, “With our unity, we preserve our country, restore our rights, and achieve prosperity and stability.” 

He concluded by reaffirming that Lebanon's legitimacy is rooted in togetherness: "We live, pray, and resist together."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Nawaf Salam

Joseph Aoun

Constitution

Unity

LBCI Next
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

Iraqi President affirms support for Lebanon during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Pope Francis sends message to Lebanese president, calls for peace and unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18

The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More