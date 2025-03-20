During an Iftar with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Baabda, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized the importance of unity and the Constitution.



Reflecting on his 70 days in office, Aoun highlighted two key constitutional phrases: "No authority is legitimate if it contradicts the Charter of National Accord," and "The president is the symbol of national unity."



Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s strength lies in unity, stating, “With our unity, we preserve our country, restore our rights, and achieve prosperity and stability.”



He concluded by reaffirming that Lebanon's legitimacy is rooted in togetherness: "We live, pray, and resist together."