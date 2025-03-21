Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

Lebanon News
21-03-2025 | 13:08
High views
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment
2min
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasized that the next Banque du Liban (BDL) governor selection will be based on national and sovereign criteria. 

He stated that the reforms planned by the government are urgent and essential for Lebanese citizens, the revival of the state, and the correction of structural imbalances across multiple sectors.  

In a statement following a series of meetings with representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, Jaber dismissed any claims that international conditions are being imposed on Lebanon. 

He affirmed that restructuring the country's economic sector, revitalizing public administration, and ensuring financial and monetary stability are the key principles guiding Lebanon's negotiations with these institutions, which have expressed willingness to provide both technical and financial support for modernization and transparency.  

Jaber underscored the importance of achieving stability, calling it a fundamental responsibility for all committed to Lebanon's recovery. He stressed that stability is crucial for attracting investments and aid, kick-starting the reconstruction process, and revitalizing the banking sector's economic role.  

