Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief
Middle East News
30-06-2025 | 07:29
Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Tehran halted cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog due to what he called the agency chief's "destructive" behavior towards the Islamic republic, his office said Monday.
"The action taken by parliament members... is a natural response to the unjustified, unconstructive, and destructive conduct of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Pezeshkian told Macron in a phone call late Sunday, according to a presidency statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Conduct
IAEA
Chief
