Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief

Middle East News
30-06-2025 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran decries &#39;destructive&#39; conduct by IAEA chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Tehran halted cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog due to what he called the agency chief's "destructive" behavior towards the Islamic republic, his office said Monday.

"The action taken by parliament members... is a natural response to the unjustified, unconstructive, and destructive conduct of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Pezeshkian told Macron in a phone call late Sunday, according to a presidency statement.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Conduct

IAEA

Chief

LBCI Next
Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-17

IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-16

Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel set back Iran nuclear project 'by years': Military chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:56

Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-29

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

LBCI
Middle East News
07:29

Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More