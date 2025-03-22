News
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
Lebanon News
22-03-2025 | 02:45
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized on Saturday that the Lebanese government is responsible for any rockets launched from its territory.
He noted that he has instructed the military to respond "appropriately" to the rocket fire.
Reuters
Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon, three Merkava shells target the area: NNA
LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media
Previous
