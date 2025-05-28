Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children

World News
28-05-2025 | 05:34
High views
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children

Pope Leo appealed on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Gaza, and called on Israel and Hamas militants to "completely respect" international humanitarian law.

"In the Gaza Strip, the intense cries are reaching Heaven more and more from mothers and fathers who hold tightly to the bodies of their dead children," the pontiff said during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Pope Leo

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

War

International Law

Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting only possible after Ukraine-Russia agreement: Kremlin
Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans
