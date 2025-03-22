Israeli strikes target southern and Bekaa regions of Lebanon

Lebanon News
22-03-2025 | 14:08
High views
Israeli strikes target southern and Bekaa regions of Lebanon
Israeli strikes target southern and Bekaa regions of Lebanon

Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes targeting the southern and Bekaa regions of Lebanon. 

The strikes hit several locations, causing significant damage.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Strikes

Bekaa

South

