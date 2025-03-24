News
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
24-03-2025 | 06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
MP Samy Gemayel stressed the need to examine the issue of electing a Senate as part of a broader constitutional reform process.
Speaking from parliament, he said: “Making Lebanon a single electoral district contradicts the Taif Agreement and all representation necessities.”
He added, “We are capable of discussing all issues simultaneously, including sovereignty, reforms, and others.”
Gemayel emphasized his rejection of postponing parliamentary elections, highlighting the need to work on improving the current electoral law.
He clarified that if efforts to amend the law fail, elections must still be held under the existing framework.
Gemayel called for the formation of a subcommittee representing all parliamentary blocs to discuss proposals aimed at enhancing representation rather than undermining it.
He also stressed, “We proposed that expatriates vote for all 128 MPs.”
