MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid

Recent intensified Israeli attacks on South Lebanon have had devastating consequences for civilians and efforts to provide medical care, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned on Tuesday.



In a statement, MSF said at least eight people, including a child, were killed as Israeli forces escalated their attacks over the weekend.



The security situation forced the organization to suspend its mobile clinic operations in Nabatieh Governorate on Monday, March 24.



“The ongoing attacks and Israel’s continued military presence in Lebanon threaten lives and disrupt humanitarian aid deliveries after months of war,” MSF said.



Antoine Bieler, MSF’s head of mission in Lebanon, stressed that the attacks directly impact the ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, particularly urgent medical care, to the most affected areas.



The organization expressed concern that any further escalation would worsen the suffering of thousands of families in South Lebanon and complicate already strained efforts to rebuild communities.



Despite the challenges, MSF affirmed that its teams remain active in South Lebanon, providing essential medical care to displaced individuals and returning communities. “We remain committed to responding to the growing needs,” the statement said.