The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that the Israeli military recently attacked Hezbollah's infrastructure for storing drones in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Adraee stated, "The Israeli army recently attacked infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Beirut used for storing Hezbollah drones, which belong to its aerial unit (Unit 121)."



He added, "Hezbollah has placed this infrastructure in the heart of civilian areas, serving as further proof of the group's use of Lebanese civilians as human shields. The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents before the strike."



Adraee continued, "The rocket fire launched towards northern Israel's Upper Galilee earlier today constitutes a blatant violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon and represents a direct threat to the citizens of Israel. The Lebanese state is responsible for upholding the agreement."



He concluded, "The Israeli army will continue to take action to eliminate any threat to Israel."

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم بنية تحتية لتخزين طائرات مسيرة تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية



🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية بنية تحتية لتخزين طائرات مسيرة لحزب الله الإرهابي تتبع للوحدة الجوية فيه (الوحدة 121).



🔸لقد وضع حزب الله هذه البنية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 28, 2025