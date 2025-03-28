Lebanese Army says identified rocket launch site toward Israel in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Nabatieh

28-03-2025 | 10:05
Lebanese Army says identified rocket launch site toward Israel in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Nabatieh
0min
Lebanese Army says identified rocket launch site toward Israel in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Nabatieh

The Israeli army escalated its attacks on Lebanon, citing the launch of two rockets from Lebanese territory toward the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a statement from the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Guidance.

The statement noted that Israeli strikes targeted various areas in southern Lebanon, reaching Beirut, in what it described as "a blatant and repeated violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and the security of its citizens, a challenge to international law, and a flagrant breach of the ceasefire agreement."

The Army confirmed that it had identified the launch site of the rockets in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr – Nabatieh, north of the Litani River, and has begun investigations to determine the identity of those responsible.

Additionally, the statement affirmed that military units deployed across the country are monitoring the heavy movement of civilians in response to the attacks.

The Lebanese Army urged citizens to adhere to the instructions of its units to ensure their safety.

