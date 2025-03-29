Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects

29-03-2025 | 04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects

Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine received Italy's Ambassador Fabrizio Marcelli to discuss ongoing joint health projects.

Nassereddine thanked Italy for its continuous support during the current difficult circumstances, emphasizing the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

