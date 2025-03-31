Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa

31-03-2025 | 10:40
Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa
Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa

A stun grenade was detonated Monday near the separation wall between the southern Lebanese towns of Yarine and Dhayra, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, bursts of gunfire were directed at farmers in the Saasaa area.
 

