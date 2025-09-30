Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Reports claiming that cancer deaths in Lebanon have risen by 80%—making the country’s rate the highest in the world—quickly drew attention after being cited in the British newspaper Daily Mail.



But Lebanese health authorities say the figures are inaccurate, stressing that while the study should be taken as a warning to raise awareness about cancer, its numbers cannot be considered reliable.



The 80% figure refers to the increase in deaths between 1990 and 2023. Officials noted that the first flaw lies in the fact that Lebanon was emerging from war in 1990, and cancer deaths were not being systematically recorded at the time. That means the study’s baseline data are unreliable.



Another issue is that Lebanon does not yet have a precise registry of causes of death. Health authorities said efforts began under the previous government to establish such a system, but for now, accurate figures on cancer deaths are lacking. In the absence of reliable data, international studies rely on estimates and modeling, which can produce misleading results.



Even so, officials acknowledged that Lebanon, like much of the world, is seeing an increase in cancer cases. The most commonly reported form is breast cancer, followed by lung, bladder, and other types.



Several factors are contributing to the rise, though exact numbers are still unclear. The main drivers cited by health officials are smoking—particularly given Lebanon’s high rate of tobacco use—pollution, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle habits such as poor diet and lack of exercise.



Experts emphasized that many of these factors can be addressed. Individuals can make changes to their personal behavior, while the state has a responsibility to curb pollution and continue nationwide awareness campaigns.



They stressed there is no excuse for failing to mobilize efforts to protect people from the disease.