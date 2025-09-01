Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce Mediterranean winds forced back to Barcelona a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, organizers said on Monday.



"Due to unsafe weather conditions, we conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement of Sunday's departure, without specifying when exactly the boats returned to Barcelona.



AFP