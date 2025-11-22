Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked the 36th anniversary of the assassination of President René Moawad with a message on X, recalling his legacy as a statesman who believed in the Taif Agreement as a path to end the civil war and rebuild Lebanon’s institutions.



“In the 36th anniversary of President René Moawad’s martyrdom, we remember the statesman who believed in the Taif Agreement as a way to end the war and rebuild the state and its institutions,” Salam wrote.



“He became the martyr of independence, and the martyr of Taif, which was implemented selectively only after his assassination,” Salam added.