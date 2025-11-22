News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
22-11-2025 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked the 36th anniversary of the assassination of President René Moawad with a message on X, recalling his legacy as a statesman who believed in the Taif Agreement as a path to end the civil war and rebuild Lebanon’s institutions.
“In the 36th anniversary of President René Moawad’s martyrdom, we remember the statesman who believed in the Taif Agreement as a way to end the war and rebuild the state and its institutions,” Salam wrote.
“He became the martyr of independence, and the martyr of Taif, which was implemented selectively only after his assassination,” Salam added.
Lebanon News
PM
Nawaf Salam
Tribute
René Moawad
Anniversary
Assassination
Next
Lebanese Army Commander commemorates martyrs on 82nd Independence Day
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:42
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
03:42
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline
Lebanon News
09:06
Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline
0
Lebanon News
08:18
Israeli strikes target vehicle in South Lebanon's Zawtar El Charqiyeh
Lebanon News
08:18
Israeli strikes target vehicle in South Lebanon's Zawtar El Charqiyeh
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-16
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
World News
2025-10-16
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
0
Middle East News
2025-10-20
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
2025-10-20
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
Lebanon News
15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
2
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
5
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
7
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
8
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More