Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation

17-04-2025 | 11:26
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation

President Joseph Aoun and Iraq's Prime Minister confirmed the strength and depth of Lebanese-Iraqi relations, stressing they remain unaffected by external factors.

In a phone call, the two leaders expressed a shared commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Iraq

President Macron awards former PM Mikati the French Legion of Honor in tribute to Lebanon
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
