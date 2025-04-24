News
Hezbollah denies alliance with political groups in Jbeil municipal elections
Lebanon News
24-04-2025 | 10:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah denies alliance with political groups in Jbeil municipal elections
Hezbollah’s electoral body in Mount Lebanon and the North has categorically denied a news report published by a local website claiming that the party has formed an alliance with other political groups for the municipal elections in Jbeil.
In a statement, Hezbollah emphasized that family dynamics primarily shape the municipal and local elections and are developmental and service-oriented rather than political.
Lebanon News
Jbeil
Municipality
Elections
Lebanon
Hezbollah
