Hezbollah denies alliance with political groups in Jbeil municipal elections

24-04-2025 | 10:25
Hezbollah denies alliance with political groups in Jbeil municipal elections
Hezbollah denies alliance with political groups in Jbeil municipal elections

Hezbollah’s electoral body in Mount Lebanon and the North has categorically denied a news report published by a local website claiming that the party has formed an alliance with other political groups for the municipal elections in Jbeil.

In a statement, Hezbollah emphasized that family dynamics primarily shape the municipal and local elections and are developmental and service-oriented rather than political.

