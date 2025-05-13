On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, diesel dropped by LBP 4,000, and gas dropped by LBP 11,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,356,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,396,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,210,000



- Gas canister: LBP 927,000