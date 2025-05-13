News
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
13-05-2025 | 03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, diesel dropped by LBP 4,000, and gas dropped by LBP 11,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,356,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,396,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,210,000
- Gas canister: LBP 927,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Diesel
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
Previous
