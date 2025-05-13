Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate

Lebanon Economy
13-05-2025 | 03:16
High views
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, diesel dropped by LBP 4,000, and gas dropped by LBP 11,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,356,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,396,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,210,000

- Gas canister: LBP 927,000
 

